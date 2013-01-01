Jan 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English FA Cup 3rd Round matches on Tuesday
3rd Round
Saturday, January 5 (GMT)
Brighton & Hove Albion(II) v Newcastle United (1230)
Winner 2R 13 v Cardiff City(II) (1400)
Aldershot Town(IV) v Rotherham United(IV) (1500)
Aston Villa v Ipswich Town(II) (1500)
Barnsley(II) v Burnley(II) (1500)
Blackburn Rovers(II) v Bristol City(II) (1500)
Bolton Wanderers(II) v Sunderland (1500)
Charlton Athletic(II) v Huddersfield Town(II) (1500)
Crawley Town(III) v Reading (1500)
Crystal Palace(II) v Stoke City (1500)
Derby County(II) v Tranmere Rovers(III) (1500)
Fulham v Blackpool(II) (1500)
Hull City(II) v Leyton Orient(III) (1500)
Leeds United(II) v Birmingham City(II) (1500)
Leicester City(II) v Burton Albion(IV) (1500)
Luton Town(V) v Wolverhampton Wanderers(II) (1500)
Manchester City v Watford(II) (1500)
Middlesbrough(II) v Hastings United (1500)
Millwall(II) v Preston North End(III) (1500)
Nottingham Forest(II) v Oldham Athletic(III) (1500)
Oxford United(IV) v Sheffield United(III) (1500)
Peterborough United(II) v Norwich City (1500)
Queens Park Rangers v West Bromwich Albion (1500)
Sheffield Wednesday(II) v Milton Keynes Dons FC(III) (1500)
Southampton v Chelsea (1500)
Southend United(IV) v Brentford(III) (1500)
Tottenham Hotspur v Coventry City(III) (1500)
Wigan Athletic v AFC Bournemouth(III) (1500)
West Ham United v Manchester United (1715)
3rd Round
Sunday, January 6 (GMT)
Swansea City v Arsenal (1330)
Mansfield Town(V) v Liverpool (1600)
3rd Round
Monday, January 7 (GMT)
Cheltenham Town(IV) v Everton (1945)