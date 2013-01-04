Soccer-Van Dijk not for sale, Southampton want core group intact
Feb 28 Southampton have no plans to sell defender Virgil van Dijk and are determined to retain the core group of the current team, chairman Ralph Krueger has said.
Jan 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English FA Cup 3rd Round matches on Friday 3rd Round Saturday, January 5 (GMT) Brighton & Hove Albion(II) v Newcastle United (1230) Aldershot Town(IV) v Rotherham United(IV) (1500) Aston Villa v Ipswich Town(II) (1500) Barnsley(II) v Burnley(II) (1500) Blackburn Rovers(II) v Bristol City(II) (1500) Bolton Wanderers(II) v Sunderland (1500) Charlton Athletic(II) v Huddersfield Town(II) (1500) Crawley Town(III) v Reading (1500) Crystal Palace(II) v Stoke City (1500) Derby County(II) v Tranmere Rovers(III) (1500) Fulham v Blackpool(II) (1500) Hull City(II) v Leyton Orient(III) (1500) Leeds United(II) v Birmingham City(II) (1500) Leicester City(II) v Burton Albion(IV) (1500) Luton Town(V) v Wolverhampton Wanderers(II) (1500) Macclesfield Town(V) v Cardiff City(II) (1500) Manchester City v Watford(II) (1500) Middlesbrough(II) v Hastings United (1500) Millwall(II) v Preston North End(III) (1500) Nottingham Forest(II) v Oldham Athletic(III) (1500) Oxford United(IV) v Sheffield United(III) (1500) Peterborough United(II) v Norwich City (1500) Queens Park Rangers v West Bromwich Albion (1500) Sheffield Wednesday(II) v Milton Keynes Dons FC(III) (1500) Southampton v Chelsea (1500) Southend United(IV) v Brentford(III) (1500) Tottenham Hotspur v Coventry City(III) (1500) Wigan Athletic v AFC Bournemouth(III) (1500) West Ham United v Manchester United (1715) 3rd Round Sunday, January 6 (GMT) Swansea City v Arsenal (1330) Mansfield Town(V) v Liverpool (1600) 3rd Round Monday, January 7 (GMT) Cheltenham Town(IV) v Everton (1945)
Feb 28 Southampton have no plans to sell defender Virgil van Dijk and are determined to retain the core group of the current team, chairman Ralph Krueger has said.
Feb 28 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has likened himself to a lion after his brace in Sunday's 3-2 League Cup final win over Southampton took his goal tally to 26 this season.
Feb 28 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said everyone at the Premier League club was playing for his future following Monday's 3-1 loss by struggling champions Leicester City.