UPDATE 1-Soccer-Can seals comeback win to maintain Liverpool's top four push
* Liverpool kept up top-four challenge with a 2-1 win over Burnley
Jan 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English FA Cup 4th Round matches on Friday 4th Round Friday, January 24 (GMT) Arsenal v Coventry City(III) (1945) Nottingham Forest(II) v Preston North End(III) (2000) 4th Round Saturday, January 25 (GMT) AFC Bournemouth(II) v Liverpool (1245) Birmingham City(II) v Swansea City (1500) Bolton Wanderers(II) v Cardiff City (1500) Huddersfield Town(II) v Charlton Athletic(II) (1500) Manchester City v Watford(II) (1500) Port Vale(III) v Brighton and Hove Albion(II) (1500) Rochdale(IV) v Sheffield Wednesday(II) (1500) Southampton v Yeovil Town(II) (1500) Southend United(IV) v Hull City (1500) Sunderland v Kidderminster Harriers(V) (1500) Wigan Athletic(II) v Crystal Palace (1500) Stevenage Football Club(III) v Everton (1730) 4th Round Sunday, January 26 (GMT) Sheffield United(III) v Fulham (1300) Chelsea v Stoke City (1530)
LONDON, March 12 Tottenham Hotspur booked an FA Cup semi-final place with a 6-0 thrashing of third-tier London rivals Millwall on Sunday but an injury to Harry Kane marred the party as they marked their last tie at their current White Hart Lane stadium.
March 12 Tottenham Hotspur fear they could lose their striking totem Harry Kane for their late season trophy push, believing he may have suffered a repeat of the ankle injury on Sunday that kept him out for five Premier League games earlier in the season.