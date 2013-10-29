Soccer-Vardy scores twice as Leicester stun Liverpool
* Leicester beast Liverpool 3-1 in first game since Ranieri's exit
Oct 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English League Cup 4th Round matches on Tuesday 4th Round Tuesday, October 29 (GMT) Arsenal v Chelsea (1945) Birmingham City(II) v Stoke City (1945) Burnley(II) v West Ham United (1945) Leicester City(II) v Fulham (1945) Manchester United v Norwich City (1945) 4th Round Wednesday, October 30 (GMT) Newcastle United v Manchester City (1945) Tottenham Hotspur v Hull City (1945)
* Leicester beast Liverpool 3-1 in first game since Ranieri's exit
LEICESTER, England, Feb 27 Leicester City fans trudged towards the King Power Stadium for Monday's crucial home clash against Liverpool still reeling from last week's sacking of title-winning manager Claudio Ranieri.
ROME, Feb 27 Palermo president Maurizio Zamparini has quit his post with the Serie A club, he said on Monday, after overseeing nearly 40 coaching changes during 15 turbulent years at the helm.