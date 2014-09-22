Sept 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English League Cup 3rd Round matches on Monday
3rd Round
Tuesday, September 23 (GMT)
Arsenal v Southampton (1845)
Cardiff City(II) v AFC Bournemouth(II) (1845)
Derby County(II) v Reading(II) (1845)
Leyton Orient(III) v Sheffield United(III) (1845)
Liverpool v Middlesbrough(II) (1845)
Milton Keynes Dons(III) v Bradford City(III) (1845)
Shrewsbury Town(IV) v Norwich City(II) (1845)
Sunderland v Stoke City (1845)
Swansea City v Everton (1845)
Fulham(II) v Doncaster Rovers(III) (1900)
3rd Round
Wednesday, September 24 (GMT)
Burton Albion(IV) v Brighton and Hove Albion(II) (1845)
Chelsea v Bolton Wanderers(II) (1845)
Crystal Palace v Newcastle United (1845)
Manchester City v Sheffield Wednesday(II) (1845)
Tottenham Hotspur v Nottingham Forest(II) (1845)
West Bromwich Albion v Hull City (1900)