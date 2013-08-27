Aug 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English League Cup 2nd Round matches on Tuesday
2nd Round
Tuesday, August 27 (GMT)
Barnsley(II) v Southampton (1845)
Bristol City(III) v Crystal Palace (1845)
Burnley(II) v Preston North End(III) (1845)
Burton Albion(IV) v Fulham (1845)
Carlisle United(III) v Leicester City(II) (1845)
Derby County(II) v Brentford(III) (1845)
Doncaster Rovers(II) v Leeds United(II) (1845)
Huddersfield Town(II) v Charlton Athletic(II) (1845)
Leyton Orient(III) v Hull City (1845)
Liverpool v Notts County(III) (1845)
Norwich City v Bury(IV) (1845)
Peterborough United(III) v Reading(II) (1845)
Queens Park Rangers(II) v Swindon Town(III) (1845)
Sunderland v Milton Keynes Dons(III) (1845)
Tranmere Rovers(III) v Bolton Wanderers(II) (1845)
West Ham United v Cheltenham Town(IV) (1845)
Yeovil Town(II) v Birmingham City(II) (1845)
West Bromwich Albion v Newport County(IV) (1900)
Wednesday, August 28 (GMT)
Accrington Stanley(IV) v Cardiff City (1845)
Aston Villa v Rotherham United(III) (1845)
Everton v Stevenage Football Club(III) (1845)
Morecambe(IV) v Newcastle United (1845)
Nottingham Forest(II) v Millwall(II) (1845)
Stoke City v Walsall(III) (1845)
Watford(II) v AFC Bournemouth(II) (1845)