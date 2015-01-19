Jan 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English FA Cup 4th Round matches on Monday
4th Round
Friday, January 23 (GMT)
Cambridge United(IV) v Manchester United (1955)
4th Round
Saturday, January 24 (GMT)
Blackburn Rovers(II) v Swansea City (1245)
Birmingham City(II) v West Bromwich Albion (1500)
Cardiff City(II) v Reading(II) (1500)
Chelsea v Bradford City(III) (1500)
Derby County(II) v Chesterfield(III) (1500)
Manchester City v Middlesbrough(II) (1500)
Preston North End(III) v Sheffield United(III) (1500)
Southampton v Crystal Palace (1500)
Sunderland v Fulham(II) (1500)
Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City (1500)
Liverpool v Bolton Wanderers(II) (1730)
4th Round
Sunday, January 25 (GMT)
Bristol City(III) v West Ham United (1400)
Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth(II) (1500)
Brighton and Hove Albion(II) v Arsenal (1600)
4th Round
Monday, January 26 (GMT)
Rochdale(III) v Stoke City (2000)