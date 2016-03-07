SHOWCASE-Soccer-Mata set to miss rest of season after groin surgery
April 14 Manchester United attacking midfielder Juan Mata is likely to miss the remainder of the season following a groin injury, manager Jose Mourinho has said.
March 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English FA Cup matches on Monday 5th Round, replay Tuesday, March 8 (GMT) Hull City(II) v Arsenal (1900) 6th Round Friday, March 11 (GMT) Reading(II) v Crystal Palace (1955) 6th Round Saturday, March 12 (GMT) Everton v Chelsea (1730) 6th Round Sunday, March 13 (GMT) Winner7 v Watford (1230) Manchester United v West Ham United (1600)
April 14 Manchester United attacking midfielder Juan Mata is likely to miss the remainder of the season following a groin injury, manager Jose Mourinho has said.
April 14 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte refused to give extra significance to Sunday's Premier League clash at Manchester United, saying his team were just focused on picking up another three points to maintain their lead at the top.