Jan 3 Fixtures from the English FA Cup third
round (Premier League unless stated, numerals denote division,
ML denotes minor league)
Friday, January 6 (GMT)
Liverpool v Oldham Athletic (III) (2000)
Saturday, January 7 (GMT)
Birmingham City (II) v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1230)
Dagenham & Redbridge (IV) v Millwall (II) (1300)
Barnsley (II) v Swansea City (1500)
Brighton & Hove Albion (II) v Wrexham (ML) (1500)
Coventry City (II) v Southampton (II) (1500)
Crawley Town (IV) v Bristol City (II) (1500)
Derby County (II) v Crystal Palace (II) (1500)
Doncaster Rovers (II) v Notts County (III) (1500)
Everton v Tamworth (ML) (1500)
Fleetwood Town (ML) v Blackpool (II) (1500)
Fulham v Charlton Athletic (III) (1500)
Gillingham (IV) v Stoke City (1500)
Hull City (II) v Ipswich Town (II) (1500)
Macclesfield Town (IV) v Bolton Wanderers (1500)
Middlesbrough (II) v Shrewsbury Town (IV) (1500)
Milton Keynes Dons (III) v Queens Park Rangers (1500)
Newcastle United v Blackburn Rovers (1500)
Norwich City v Burnley (II) (1500)
Nottingham Forest (II) v Leicester City (II) (1500)
Reading (II) v Stevenage (III) (1500)
Sheffield United (III) v Salisbury City (ML) (1500)
Swindon Town (IV) v Wigan Athletic (1500)
Tottenham Hotspur v Cheltenham Town (IV) (1500)
Watford (II) v Bradford City (IV) (1500)
West Bromwich Albion v Cardiff City (II) (1500)
Bristol Rovers (IV) v Aston Villa (1730)
Sunday, January 8 (GMT)
Manchester City v Manchester United (1300)
Chelsea v Portsmouth (II) (1500)
Sheffield Wednesday (III) v West Ham United (II) (1500)
Peterborough United (II) v Sunderland (1530)
Monday, January 9 (GMT)
Arsenal v Leeds United (II) (1945)