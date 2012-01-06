Soccer-Benitez says he is committed to Newcastle
LONDON, Feb 3 Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez assured fans he was not about to walk away after media reports suggested he was frustrated by the club's lack of signings in the transfer window.
Jan 6 English FA Cup third round fixtures (times GMT, numerals denote division, Premier League unless stated).
Playing on Friday Liverpool v Oldham Athletic (III) (2000)
Playing on Saturday Birmingham City (II) v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1230) Dagenham & Redbridge (IV) v Millwall (II) (1300) Barnsley (II) v Swansea City (1500) Brighton & Hove Albion (II) v Wrexham (V) (1500) Coventry City (II) v Southampton (II) (1500) Crawley Town (IV) v Bristol City (II) (1500) Derby County (II) v Crystal Palace (II) (1500) Doncaster Rovers (II) v Notts County (III) (1500) Everton v Tamworth (V) (1500) Fleetwood Town (V) v Blackpool (II) (1500) Fulham v Charlton Athletic (III) (1500) Gillingham (IV) v Stoke City (1500) Hull City (II) v Ipswich Town (II) (1500) Macclesfield Town (IV) v Bolton Wanderers (1500) Middlesbrough (II) v Shrewsbury Town (IV) (1500) Milton Keynes Dons FC (III) v Queens Park Rangers (1500) Newcastle United v Blackburn Rovers (1500) Norwich City v Burnley (II) (1500) Nottingham Forest (II) v Leicester City (II) (1500) Reading (II) v Stevenage (III) (1500) Sheffield United (III) v Salisbury City (1500) Swindon Town (IV) v Wigan Athletic (1500) Tottenham Hotspur v Cheltenham Town (IV) (1500) Watford (II) v Bradford City (IV) (1500) West Bromwich Albion v Cardiff City (II) (1500) Bristol Rovers (IV) v Aston Villa (1730)
Playing on Sunday Manchester City v Manchester United (1300) Chelsea v Portsmouth (II) (1500) Sheffield Wednesday (III) v West Ham United (II) (1500) Peterborough United (II) v Sunderland (1530)
Playing on Monday Arsenal v Leeds United (II) (1945) (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)
Feb 3 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has a big future with the club despite being dropped to the bench in recent weeks, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.
Feb 3 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has found it hard to forget his side's humiliating 3-0 defeat at Arsenal in September and urged his player to make amends when the London rivals meet at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.