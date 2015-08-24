Aug 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English League Cup 2nd Round matches on Monday
2nd Round
Tuesday, August 25 (GMT)
Aston Villa v Notts County(IV) (1845)
Birmingham City(II) v Gillingham(III) (1845)
Burton Albion(III) v Middlesbrough(II) (1845)
Bury(III) v Leicester City (1845)
Crystal Palace v Shrewsbury Town(III) (1845)
Doncaster Rovers(III) v Ipswich Town(II) (1845)
Fulham(II) v Sheffield United(III) (1845)
Hartlepool United(IV) v AFC Bournemouth (1845)
Hull City(II) v Rochdale(III) (1845)
Luton Town(IV) v Stoke City (1845)
Milton Keynes Dons(II) v Cardiff City(II) (1845)
Newcastle United v Northampton Town(IV) (1845)
Peterborough United(III) v Charlton Athletic(II) (1845)
Portsmouth(IV) v Reading(II) (1845)
Preston North End(II) v Watford (1845)
Queens Park Rangers(II) v Carlisle United(IV) (1845)
Rotherham United(II) v Norwich City (1845)
Sheffield Wednesday(II) v Oxford United(IV) (1845)
Sunderland v Exeter City(IV) (1845)
Swansea City v York City(IV) (1845)
Walsall(III) v Brighton and Hove Albion(II) (1845)
Wolverhampton Wanderers(II) v Barnet(IV) (1845)
West Bromwich Albion v Port Vale(III) (1900)
2nd Round
Wednesday, August 26 (GMT)
Barnsley(III) v Everton (1845)