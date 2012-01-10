Soccer-Benitez says he is committed to Newcastle
LONDON, Feb 3 Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez assured fans he was not about to walk away after media reports suggested he was frustrated by the club's lack of signings in the transfer window.
Jan 10 English League Cup semi-final first leg fixtures (times GMT, numerals denote division, Premier League unless stated).
Playing on Tuesday Crystal Palace (II) v Cardiff City (II) (2000)
Playing on Wednesday Manchester City v Liverpool (1945)
LONDON, Feb 3 Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez assured fans he was not about to walk away after media reports suggested he was frustrated by the club's lack of signings in the transfer window.
Feb 3 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has a big future with the club despite being dropped to the bench in recent weeks, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.
Feb 3 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has found it hard to forget his side's humiliating 3-0 defeat at Arsenal in September and urged his player to make amends when the London rivals meet at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.