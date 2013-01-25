Jan 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English FA Cup 4th Round matches on Friday
4th Round
Friday, January 25 (GMT)
Millwall(II) v Aston Villa (1945)
4th Round
Saturday, January 26 (GMT)
Stoke City v Manchester City (1245)
Bolton Wanderers(II) v Everton (1500)
Brighton and Hove Albion(II) v Arsenal (1500)
Derby County(II) v Blackburn Rovers(II) (1500)
Huddersfield Town(II) v Leicester City(II) (1500)
Hull City(II) v Barnsley(II) (1500)
Macclesfield Town(V) v Wigan Athletic (1500)
Middlesbrough(II) v Aldershot Town(IV) (1500)
Norwich City v Luton Town(V) (1500)
Queens Park Rangers v Milton Keynes Dons FC(III) (1500)
Reading v Sheffield United(III) (1500)
Manchester United v Fulham (1730)
4th Round
Sunday, January 27 (GMT)
Brentford(III) v Chelsea (1200)
Leeds United(II) v Tottenham Hotspur (1400)
Oldham Athletic(III) v Liverpool (1600)