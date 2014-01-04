Jan 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English FA Cup 3rd Round matches on Saturday
3rd Round
Saturday, January 4 (GMT)
Blackburn Rovers(II) v Manchester City (1245)
AFC Bournemouth(II) v Burton Albion(IV) (1500) Postponed
Aston Villa v Sheffield United(III) (1500)
Barnsley(II) v Coventry City(III) (1500)
Bolton Wanderers(II) v Blackpool(II) (1500)
Brighton and Hove Albion(II) v Reading(II) (1500)
Bristol City(III) v Watford(II) (1500)
Doncaster Rovers(II) v Stevenage Football Club(III) (1500)
Everton v Queens Park Rangers(II) (1500)
Grimsby Town(V) v Huddersfield Town(II) (1500)
Ipswich Town(II) v Preston North End(III) (1500)
Kidderminster Harriers(V) v Peterborough United(III) (1500)
Macclesfield Town(V) v Sheffield Wednesday(II) (1500)
Middlesbrough(II) v Hull City (1500)
Newcastle United v Cardiff City (1500)
Norwich City v Fulham (1500)
Rochdale(IV) v Leeds United(II) (1500)
Southampton v Burnley(II) (1500)
Southend United(IV) v Millwall(II) (1500)
Stoke City v Leicester City(II) (1500)
West Bromwich Albion v Crystal Palace (1500)
Wigan Athletic(II) v Milton Keynes Dons(III) (1500)
Yeovil Town(II) v Leyton Orient(III) (1500)
Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur (1715)
3rd Round
Sunday, January 5 (GMT)
Nottingham Forest(II) v West Ham United (1200)
Sunderland v Carlisle United(III) (1400)
Derby County(II) v Chelsea (1415)
Liverpool v Oldham Athletic(III) (1500)
Port Vale(III) v Plymouth Argyle(IV) (1500)
Manchester United v Swansea City (1630)