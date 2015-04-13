WRAPUP 2-Soccer-Chelsea suffer shock loss as Spurs close in
* Liverpool beat Everton 3-1 in Merseyside derby (adds details, quotes)
April 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English FA Cup Semifinal matches on Monday Semifinal Saturday, April 18 (GMT) Reading(II) v Arsenal (1620) Semifinal Sunday, April 19 (GMT) Aston Villa v Liverpool (1400)
April 1 Jose Mourinho could not hide his displeasure at his side's lack of cutting edge as Manchester United failed to make significant ground on their Champions League-chasing rivals in a 0-0 draw against West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford on Saturday.