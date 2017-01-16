Soccer-No one will beat Rooney's United record, says Ferguson
LONDON, Jan 24 Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson believes no one will ever beat Wayne Rooney's record of 250 goals for the club.
Jan 16 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English FA Cup 3rd Round replay matches on Monday 3rd Round, replay Tuesday, January 17 (GMT) AFC Wimbledon(III) v Sutton United(V) (1945) Barnsley(II) v Blackpool(IV) (1945) Burnley v Sunderland (1945) Fleetwood Town(III) v Bristol City(II) (1945) Crystal Palace v Bolton Wanderers(III) (2000) Lincoln City(V) v Ipswich Town(II) (2005) 3rd Round, replay Wednesday, January 18 (GMT) Newcastle United(II) v Birmingham City(II) (1945) Plymouth Argyle(IV) v Liverpool (1945) Southampton v Norwich City(II) (1945)
LONDON, Jan 24 Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson believes no one will ever beat Wayne Rooney's record of 250 goals for the club.
LONDON, Jan 24 Leicester City utility defender Luis Hernandez has signed for Spanish side Malaga, the Premier League side confirmed on Tuesday.
LONDON, Jan 24 Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka was interviewed by police after allegedly racially abusing a worker at Heathrow airport, British media reported on Tuesday.