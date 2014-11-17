Soccer-Lacklustre Swansea suffer defeat at Bournemouth
* Bournemouth at Southampton next, Swansea host Middlesbrough
Nov 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English FA Cup 1st Round matches on Monday 1st Round, replay Tuesday, November 18 (GMT) Accrington Stanley(IV) v Notts County(III) (1945) AFC Wimbledon(IV) v York City(IV) (1945) 1st Round Tuesday, November 18 (GMT) Mansfield Town(IV) v Concord Rangers (1945) 1st Round, replay Tuesday, November 18 (GMT) Rochdale(III) v Northampton Town(IV) (1945) Sheffield United(III) v Crewe Alexandra(III) (1945) Shrewsbury Town(IV) v Walsall(III) (1945) Southport(V) v Dagenham & Redbridge(IV) (1945) Telford United v Basingstoke (1945) 1st Round Tuesday, November 18 (GMT) Weston-super-Mare v Doncaster Rovers(III) (1945) 1st Round, replay Wednesday, November 19 (GMT) Aldershot Town(V) v Portsmouth(IV) (1945) 1st Round, replay Thursday, November 20 (GMT) Maidstone United v Stevenage(IV) (1945)
* Bournemouth at Southampton next, Swansea host Middlesbrough
March 18 Even if Antonio Conte carried on saying the right things to guard against complacency, the wildly exuberant fashion in which Chelsea's manager celebrated Saturday's win at Stoke City suggested a man who senses a title-winning triumph.
PARIS, March 18 France beat Wales 20-18 thanks to a converted try by Damien Chouly 20 minutes after full time had elapsed following an extraordinary and chaotic finale to their Six Nations match on Saturday.