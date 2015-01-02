Soccer-Austria leave it late to beat Moldova
VIENNA, March 24 Austria squandered a hatful of chances before two goals in the last 15 minutes gave them a 2-0 win over Moldova which kept their World Cup qualifying hopes alive on Friday.
Jan 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English FA Cup matches on Friday 2nd Round Friday, January 2 (GMT) Milton Keynes Dons(III) v Chesterfield(III) (1945) 3rd Round Friday, January 2 (GMT) Cardiff City(II) v Colchester United(III) (1945) 3rd Round Saturday, January 3 (GMT) Barnsley(III) v Middlesbrough(II) (1500) Blyth Spartans v Birmingham City(II) (1500) Bolton Wanderers(II) v Wigan Athletic(II) (1500) Brentford(II) v Brighton and Hove Albion(II) (1500) Cambridge United(IV) v Luton Town(IV) (1500) Charlton Athletic(II) v Blackburn Rovers(II) (1500) Derby County(II) v Southport(V) (1500) Doncaster Rovers(III) v Bristol City(III) (1500) Fulham(II) v Wolverhampton Wanderers(II) (1500) Huddersfield Town(II) v Reading(II) (1500) Leicester City v Newcastle United (1500) Millwall(II) v Bradford City(III) (1500) Preston North End(III) v Norwich City(II) (1500) Rochdale(III) v Nottingham Forest(II) (1500) Rotherham United(II) v AFC Bournemouth(II) (1500) Tranmere Rovers(IV) v Swansea City (1500) West Bromwich Albion v Gateshead(V) (1500) 3rd Round Sunday, January 4 (GMT) Dover Athletic(V) v Crystal Palace (1300) Queens Park Rangers v Sheffield United(III) (1300) Sunderland v Leeds United(II) (1300) Aston Villa v Blackpool(II) (1500) Manchester City v Sheffield Wednesday(II) (1500) Southampton v Ipswich Town(II) (1500) Stoke City v Wrexham(V) (1500) Yeovil Town(III) v Manchester United (1530) Chelsea v Watford(II) (1600) Arsenal v Hull City (1730) 3rd Round Monday, January 5 (GMT) Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur (1945) AFC Wimbledon(IV) v Liverpool (1955)
LONDON, March 24 England goalkeeper Joe Hart hailed the experimental 3-4-3 formation that manager Gareth Southgate adopted against Germany on Wednesday, saying that it was good to see them try "something new".