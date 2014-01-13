Soccer-Man City's best chance is to attack Monaco, says Guardiola
PARIS, March 14 Manchester City's best form of defence will be to attack in Monaco on Wednesday as they seek to reach the Champions League quarter-finals, manager Pep Guardiola said.
Jan 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English FA Cup 3rd Round matches on Monday 3rd Round Tuesday, January 14 (GMT) AFC Bournemouth(II) v Burton Albion(IV) (1945) Birmingham City(II) v Bristol Rovers(IV) (1945) Charlton Athletic(II) v Oxford United(IV) (1945) Fulham v Norwich City (1945) Milton Keynes Dons(III) v Wigan Athletic(II) (1945) Peterborough United(III) v Kidderminster Harriers(V) (1945) Plymouth Argyle(IV) v Port Vale(III) (1945) Preston North End(III) v Ipswich Town(II) (1945) Sheffield Wednesday(II) v Macclesfield Town(V) (1945) Watford(II) v Bristol City(III) (1945) 3rd Round, replay Wednesday, January 15 (GMT) Manchester City v Blackburn Rovers(II) (2010)
PARIS, March 14 Manchester City's best form of defence will be to attack in Monaco on Wednesday as they seek to reach the Champions League quarter-finals, manager Pep Guardiola said.
March 14 Manchester United have been charged with failing to control their players during Monday's 1-0 FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Chelsea, the FA said.
TURIN - Italian champions Juventus hold a 2-0 lead from the first leg of their last 16 tie with Porto and they are firm favourites to reach the quarter-finals. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-JUV-POR/ (PIX), expect by 2145 GMT/5:45 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)