Jan 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English FA Cup 3rd Round matches on Friday
3rd Round
Friday, January 8 (GMT)
Exeter City(IV) v Liverpool (1955)
3rd Round
Saturday, January 9 (GMT)
Wycombe Wanderers(IV) v Aston Villa (1245)
Arsenal v Sunderland (1500)
Birmingham City(II) v AFC Bournemouth (1500)
Brentford(II) v Walsall(III) (1500)
Bury(III) v Bradford City(III) (1500)
Colchester United(III) v Charlton Athletic(II) (1500)
Doncaster Rovers(III) v Stoke City (1500)
Eastleigh(V) v Bolton Wanderers(II) (1500)
Everton v Dagenham & Redbridge(IV) (1500)
Hartlepool United(IV) v Derby County(II) (1500)
Huddersfield Town(II) v Reading(II) (1500)
Hull City(II) v Brighton and Hove Albion(II) (1500)
Ipswich Town(II) v Portsmouth(IV) (1500)
Leeds United(II) v Rotherham United(II) (1500)
Middlesbrough(II) v Burnley(II) (1500)
Newport County(IV) v Blackburn Rovers(II) (1500)
Northampton Town(IV) v Milton Keynes Dons(II) (1500)
Norwich City v Manchester City (1500)
Nottingham Forest(II) v Queens Park Rangers(II) (1500)
Peterborough United(III) v Preston North End(II) (1500)
Sheffield Wednesday(II) v Fulham(II) (1500)
Southampton v Crystal Palace (1500)
Watford v Newcastle United (1500)
West Bromwich Albion v Bristol City(II) (1500)
West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers(II) (1500)
Manchester United v Sheffield United(III) (1730)
3rd Round
Sunday, January 10 (GMT)
Oxford United(IV) v Swansea City (1200)
Carlisle United(IV) v Yeovil Town(IV) (1400)
Chelsea v Scunthorpe United(III) (1400)
Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City (1600)
Cardiff City(II) v Shrewsbury Town(III) (1800)