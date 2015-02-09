Feb 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English FA Cup 5th Round matches on Monday
5th Round
Saturday, February 14 (GMT)
West Bromwich Albion v West Ham United (1245)
Blackburn Rovers(II) v Stoke City (1500)
Derby County(II) v Reading(II) (1500)
Crystal Palace v Liverpool (1730)
5th Round
Sunday, February 15 (GMT)
Aston Villa v Leicester City (1230)
Bradford City(III) v Sunderland (1430)
Arsenal v Middlesbrough(II) (1600)
5th Round
Monday, February 16 (GMT)
Preston North End(III) v Manchester United (1945)