Jan 5 Draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup: Sunderland or Carlisle United v Kidderminister or Peterborough United Bolton Wanderers v Cardiff City Southampton v Yeovil Huddersfield v Charlton Athletic or Oxford United Port Vale or Plymouth Argyle v Brighton and Hove Albion Nottingham Forest v Ipswich Town or Preston North End Southend United v Hull City Rochdale v Macclesfield Town or Sheffield Wednesday Arsenal v Coventry City Stevenage v Everton Wigan Athletic or MK Dons v Crystal Palace Derby County or Chelsea v Stoke City Blackburn Rovers or Manchester City v Bristol City or Watford Bournemouth or Burton v Liverpool or Oldham Athletic Birmingham City or Bristol Rovers or Crawley v Manchester United or Swansea City Sheffield United v Norwich City or Fulham (Ties to be played on weekend of Jan. 25) (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Toby Davis)