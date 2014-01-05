(Updates after Sunday's matches)
Jan 5 Draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup:
Sunderland v Kidderminister or Peterborough United
Bolton Wanderers v Cardiff City
Southampton v Yeovil
Huddersfield v Charlton Athletic or Oxford United
Port Vale or Plymouth Argyle v Brighton and Hove Albion
Nottingham Forest v Ipswich Town or Preston North End
Southend United v Hull City
Rochdale v Macclesfield Town or Sheffield Wednesday
Arsenal v Coventry City
Stevenage v Everton
Wigan Athletic or MK Dons v Crystal Palace
Chelsea v Stoke City
Blackburn Rovers or Manchester City v Bristol City or
Watford
Bournemouth or Burton v Liverpool
Birmingham City or Bristol Rovers or Crawley v Swansea City
Sheffield United v Norwich City or Fulham
(Ties to be played on weekend of Jan. 25)
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Toby Davis)