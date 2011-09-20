Sept 20 English League Cup third round fixtures
(times GMT, Premier League unless stated, numerals denote
division).
Playing on Tuesday
Aldershot Town (IV) v Rochdale (III) (1845)
Arsenal v Shrewsbury Town (IV) (1845)
Aston Villa v Bolton Wanderers (1845)
Burnley (II) v Milton Keynes Dons (III) (1845)
Leeds United (II) v Manchester United (1845)
Nottingham Forest (II) v Newcastle United (1845)
Stoke City v Tottenham Hotspur (1845)
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Millwall (II) (1845)
Blackburn Rovers v Leyton Orient (III) (1900)
Crystal Palace (II) v Middlesbrough (II) (1900)
Playing on Wednesday
Brighton & Hove Albion (II) v Liverpool (1845)
Cardiff City (II) v Leicester City (II) (1845)
Chelsea v Fulham (1845)
Manchester City v Birmingham City (II) (1845)
Southampton (II) v Preston North End (III) (1845)
Everton v West Bromwich Albion (1900)
