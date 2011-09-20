Soccer-English premier league summaries

Feb 11 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday Arsenal 2 Alexis Sanchez 34,90+3pen Hull City 0 Red Card: Sam Clucas 90+1 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 59,962 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, February 11 Manchester United v Watford (1500) Middlesbrough v Everton (1500) Stoke City v Crystal Palace (1500) Sunderland v Southampton