LONDON, Sept 21 Owen Hargreaves celebrated his Manchester City debut with an early goal against League Cup holders Birmingham City in a third round tie on Tuesday, exactly three years to the day since he last played a full competitive match.

The former England international, who has played less than 15 minutes of competitive soccer since Sept. 21, 2008 when he played for Manchester United against Chelsea, put City ahead after 17 minutes with a shot from outside the penalty area.

Hargreaves, 30, who made just 39 appearances in four years at United, joined City last month after putting a video on YouTube showing he was over the worst of a series of injuries that have blighted his career. (Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Ken Ferris)