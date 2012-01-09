LONDON Jan 9 Thierry Henry scored 10 minutes after coming on as substitute on his return to the Arsenal team in the FA Cup third-round tie against Leeds United at the Emirates stadium on Monday.

The French striker calmly slotted the ball into the net from 10 yards out after being found in space on the left side of the penalty area by a pass from Alex Song, putting Arsenal 1-0 ahead 12 minutes from time.

Henry, 34, who plays for Major League Soccer club New York Red Bulls, made 370 appearances for Arsenal from 1999 to 2007 and scored 226 goals.

The MLS club agreed to loan the former France forward, who won the 1998 World Cup and 2000 European championship, to Arsenal until the end of February before the new season starts in March.

Arsenal announced the short-term loan deal on Friday with Henry saying manager Arsene Wenger had asked him to help during the absence of Gervinho and Marouane Chamakh at the African Nations Cup.