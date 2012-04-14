LONDON, April 14 Liverpool striker Andy Carroll
headed an 87th minute winner as they came from behind to beat
Merseyside rivals Everton 2-1 to reach the FA Cup final at
Wembley Stadium on Saturday.
Everton deservedly took the lead with a 24th minute strike
from Nikica Jelavic following a defensive mix-up between Jamie
Carragher and Daniel Agger.
However, Liverpool took control after another defensive slip
up, this time by Everton's Sylvain Distin, gifted Luis Suarez an
equaliser after 62 minutes.
Liverpool, who had played poorly until then, gradually got
on top after Suarez's strike and Carroll had two good chances
before he finally found the net to give his side victory.
Liverpool, who beat Cardiff City in the League Cup final at
Wembley in February, will return to the stadium on May 5 where
they will meet the winners of Sunday's second semi-final between
London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.
