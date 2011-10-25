LONDON Oct 25 Manchester United beat League Two
(fourth division) Aldershot Town 3-0 in the fourth round of the
League Cup on Tuesday to begin the road to recovery just days
after their 6-1 Premier League humiliation by rivals Manchester
City.
Nicely-crafted first-half goals finished off by second
choice front pair Dimitar Berbatov and Michael Owen underlined
the visitors' dominance, while Antonio Valencia's stunning
strike on 48 minutes put the result beyond any doubt.
Arsenal withstood a late Bolton Wanderers onslaught to
overcome their Premier League rivals 2-1. Goals from Andrei
Arshavin on 53 minutes and Park Chu-young (56) came in quick
reply to Fabrice Muamba's 47th minute opener.
In the two all-Championship (second division) matches,
Cardiff saw off Burnley 1-0 and Crystal Palace beat division
leaders Southampton 2-0.
(Edited by Dave Thompson; To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)