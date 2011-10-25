LONDON Oct 25 Manchester United beat League Two (fourth division) Aldershot Town 3-0 in the fourth round of the League Cup on Tuesday to begin the road to recovery just days after their 6-1 Premier League humiliation by rivals Manchester City.

Nicely-crafted first-half goals finished off by second choice front pair Dimitar Berbatov and Michael Owen underlined the visitors' dominance, while Antonio Valencia's stunning strike on 48 minutes put the result beyond any doubt.

Arsenal withstood a late Bolton Wanderers onslaught to overcome their Premier League rivals 2-1. Goals from Andrei Arshavin on 53 minutes and Park Chu-young (56) came in quick reply to Fabrice Muamba's 47th minute opener.

In the two all-Championship (second division) matches, Cardiff saw off Burnley 1-0 and Crystal Palace beat division leaders Southampton 2-0.