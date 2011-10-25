* Berbatov and Owen on target for Man United in 3-0 win
* Arsenal also through to League Cup quarter-finals
By Tom Pilcher
LONDON, Oct 25 Manchester United beat League Two
Aldershot Town 3-0 in the League Cup fourth round on Tuesday to
begin the road to recovery after their humiliating 6-1 defeat by
Manchester City on Sunday.
Nicely-crafted first-half goals by Dimitar Berbatov and
Michael Owen underlined the visitors' dominance and Antonio
Valencia's stunning strike on 48 minutes put the result beyond
any doubt.
"The laughter and the jokes have quietened down a little
bit. It was a big kick in the teeth as everyone knows," former
Real Madrid striker Owen told Sky Sports of how his team mates
have reacted to Sunday's humbling.
"We were a little bit under pressure after the result on the
weekend. Although no one here started on the weekend we had
United's reputation to look after. Roll on Everton now," added
Owen.
Manager Alex Ferguson was visibly relieved and will hope for
a similar performance against Everton in the Premier League on
Saturday.
"I think we tried to play the history books on Sunday.
That's the nature of Manchester United, we try and win whether
it's with 10 men or nine," said Ferguson.
Elsewhere in the League Cup, Arsenal withstood a late Bolton
Wanderers onslaught to overcome their Premier League rivals 2-1.
Goals from Andrei Arshavin on 53 minutes and Park Chu-young
(56) came in quick reply to Fabrice Muamba's 47th-minute opener.
In the two all-Championship (second division) matches,
Cardiff saw off Burnley 1-0 and Crystal Palace beat division
leaders Southampton 2-0.
In Wednesday's League Cup matches, Manchester City visit
Wolverhampton Wanderers, third-placed Chelsea travel to Everton,
Liverpool play away at Stoke City and Newcastle United go to
Blackburn Rovers.
The quarter-final draw takes place on Saturday.
