LONDON Oct 26 Goal-happy Manchester City continued where they left off at Manchester United on Sunday as they came from behind to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 5-2 to move into the quarter-finals of the League Cup on Wednesday.

Liverpool also came from a goal down to beat Stoke City 2-1, Uruguay striker Luis Suarez scoring twice including a superb individual goal.

Manchester City, who crushed Manchester United 6-1 at Old Trafford at the weekend, fell behind to a goal from Nenad Milijas on 18 minutes.

The Premier League leaders hit back though with goals from Adam Johnson, Samir Nasri, Edin Dzeko (2) and an own goal from Dorus De Vries in a 27-minute spell either side of halftime.

Wolves grabbed a second goal through substitute Jamie O'Hara.

Chelsea's fourth-round tie at Everton and Newcastle United's game at Blackburn Rovers went into extra time. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Tony Jimenez)