Soccer-Tottenham defender Rose to see specialist after knee scan
LONDON, Feb 3 Tottenham Hotspur's England defender Danny Rose will see a specialist on Monday after suffering a knee injury that could sideline him for several weeks.
MANCHESTER, England Dec 4 Holders Manchester City will host rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup third round after Sunday's draw threw up a mouth-watering derby.
The Manchester clubs, who are setting the pace in the Premier League, met in last season's FA Cup semi-final with City winning 1-0 before securing their first major trophy for 35 years by beating Stoke City in the final.
January's Cup meeting will come almost three months after City stunned their neighbours 6-1 in the league at Old Trafford in a result that signalled their strong intention to challenge United's years of domination in the city.
City have raced to a five-point lead in the Premier League over champions United, who will see the Cup meeting at the Etihad stadium as the perfect chance to exact revenge on their high-flying rivals.
The match is by far the standout of the draw for the Jan. 7-8 ties, although the jubilant scenes of players from non-league Tamworth celebrating being handed a trip to Premier League Everton were a reminder of the magic of the FA Cup.
Apart from the big Manchester match, there will be one other all top-flight meeting as Newcastle United will host struggling Blackburn Rovers.
Last year's runners-up Stoke will travel to League Two (fourth division) Gillingham. (Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Clare Fallon; To query or comment on this story email: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
LONDON, Feb 3 Jose Mourinho wants to see more of his Manchester United players scoring goals to take some of the burden off striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic as the club pushes for a top-four finish.
LONDON, Feb 3 Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez assured fans he was not about to walk away after media reports suggested he was frustrated by the club's lack of signings in the transfer window.