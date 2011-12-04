(adds details)
MANCHESTER, England Dec 4 A
mouth-watering Manchester derby between the Premier League's top
two clubs was the highlight of the FA Cup third-round draw made
on Sunday.
Holders City host arch-rivals United in a repeat of last
season's semi-final which City won 1-0 before securing their
first major trophy for 35 years by beating Stoke City in the
final.
January's Cup meeting will come almost three months after
City stunned their neighbours 6-1 in the league at Old Trafford,
signalling their determination to challenge United's years of
domination in Manchester.
City have raced into a five-point lead in the Premier League
over champions United, who will see the Cup meeting at the
Etihad stadium as the perfect chance to exact revenge.
"Great game to kick off this (year's) FA Cup, can't wait,"
United defender Rio Ferdinand wrote on Twitter.
The match is by far the standout of the draw for the Jan.
7-8 ties, although the jubilant scenes of players from
non-league Tamworth celebrating being handed a trip to Premier
League Everton were a reminder of the magic of the FA Cup.
There will be plenty of lower league teams hoping to get the
better of top-flight opponents, including Championship (second
division) Leeds United who travel to Arsenal in a repeat of the
1972 final.
Leeds are no strangers to upsets at big stadiums, having
stunned Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford at the same stage
in 2010.
In another match-up between clubs who have contested finals
against each other, 2010 winners Chelsea host Championship
Portsmouth as the London team's manager Andre Villas-Boas gets
his first taste of the famous competition founded in 1871.
Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa will come up against
League Two (fourth division) sides, with Harry Redknapp's Spurs
entertaining Cheltenham Town and Alex McLeish's men heading to
Bristol Rovers.
Last year's runners-up Stoke also face fourth-tier
opposition in the shape of Gillingham, a familiar club to
Potters manager Tony Pulis who played for and managed the Kent
outfit.
Manchester is not the only place looking forward to a local
derby with Premier League Fulham drawn against League One (third
division) leaders and fellow Londoners Charlton Athletic and
Championship Birmingham City hosting Midlands top-flight rivals
Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Apart from the big City v United game, there will be one
other all Premier League clash as Newcastle United host
struggling Blackburn Rovers.
(Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Ed Osmond; To query or
comment on this story email: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)