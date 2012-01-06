LONDON Jan 6 Andy Carroll scored at Anfield for the first time this season to help Liverpool reach the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 5-1 win over League 1 (third division) Oldham Athletic on Friday.

England international Carroll, bought for 35 million pounds ($53.93 million) from Newcastle United last January, pounced with injury time approaching to put Liverpool 4-1 up after they had gone behind in the 28th minute.

Robbie Simpson produced an unstoppable strike from 25 metres in the 28th minute but Liverpool quickly drew level when a Jonjo Shelvey shot destined for the goalkeeper's hands deflected off Craig Bellamy into the corner of the net.

Captain Steven Gerrard, plagued by injuries in 2011, then rifled home a penalty at the end of the first half to give his side a 2-1 lead.

Bellamy's pace unsettled Oldham as Liverpool made it 3-1 after 68 minutes, the Welsh winger's cross after a dashing run dispatched by Shelvey.

Mis-firing striker Carroll then grabbed his third goal of the season after a swivel on the edge of the box and a smart finish.

Stewart Downing made it 5-1 deep into injury time and the game ended on a sour note when Oldham's Tom Adeyemi exchanged words with a spectator and the tearful midfielder needed a consoling word from Gerrard.

The main programme of third-round ties will be on Saturday but the highlight is holders Manchester City's home game with Manchester United on Sunday (1300 GMT).

