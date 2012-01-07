Soccer-No excuses for Wenger as pressure mounts
MUNICH, Feb 15 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was not looking for excuses after his team were demolished 5-1 by Bayern Munich in their Champions League round of 16 first-leg game on Wednesday.
LONDON Jan 7 Lower-league Swindon Town, managed by Italian Paolo Di Canio, knocked top-flight Wigan Athletic out of the FA Cup after a shock 2-1 win in the third round on Saturday.
As several other Premier League sides scrambled to stay in the competition, it was Di Canio's League Two (division four) team who stole the glory.
Trailing to a Callum McManaman goal after 35 minutes, Swindon hit back with a headed equaliser by Alan Connell and a 76th-minute winner from Paul Benson.
Premier League Bolton Wanderers (2-2) and Queens Park Rangers (1-1) were held to draws at League Two Macclesfield Town and League One Milton Keynes Dons respectively.
MUNICH, Feb 15 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was not looking for excuses after his team were demolished 5-1 by Bayern Munich in their Champions League round of 16 first-leg game on Wednesday.
Feb 15 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Champions League Last 16 first leg matches on Wednesday Wednesday, February 15 Real Madrid 3 Karim Benzema 18, Toni Kroos 49, Casemiro 54 Napoli 1 Lorenzo Insigne 8 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 78,000 - - - Bayern Munich 5 Arjen Robben 11, Robert Lewandowski 53, Thiago 56,63, Thomas Mueller 88 Arsenal 1 Alexis Sanchez 30
MUNICH, Feb 15 Bayern Munich crushed Arsenal 5-1 in their Champions League round of 16 first leg on Wednesday, scoring three goals in a dazzling 10-minute spell in the second half to extend their record to 16 consecutive home wins in the competition.