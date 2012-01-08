(Updating with final two matches of the day)
By Mike Collett
LONDON Jan 8 Wayne Rooney scored twice as
Manchester United beat FA Cup holders Manchester City 3-2 in a
dramatic third round tie at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday in
which City played most of the match with 10 men after Vincent
Kompany's early dismissal.
The Premier League title rivals' first meeting since City
crushed United 6-1 at Old Trafford in October lived up to
expectations with City fighting back after going 3-0 down, but
ultimately failing to hold on to the trophy they won last May.
In contrast to United's nail-biter, Chelsea, who won the cup
three times in the four seasons before City's triumph last May,
beat Portsmouth 4-0 at Stamford Bridge in a replay of the 2010
final which they won 1-0.
Juan Mata put Chelsea ahead just after halftime and three of
Chelsea's goals came in the dying minutes. Ramires scored in the
85th and 87th minutes before Frank Lampard added a fourth in the
fourth minute of stoppage time against the Championship (second
division side).
Sunderland, the third Premier League team in action, also
made the last 32 with a relatively easy 2-0 win at Championship
side Peterborough United with Seb Larsson opening the scoring
direct from a free-kick and James McClean adding the other.
There was one shock with sleeping giant Sheffield Wednesday,
three times FA Cup winners in the past but now playing in League
One (third tier), beating Championship promotion hopefuls West
ham United 1-0 at Hillsborough with Chris O'Grady scoring the
late winner. Sam Baldock missed a penalty for West Ham early in
the second half.
The third round will be completed when Arsenal face Leeds
United at the Emirates Stadium on Monday.
UNITED COASTING
All eyes were focused on the Etihad Stadium where City had
been unbeaten since losing to Everton in Dec. 2010.
By halftime that record was in jeopardy with United, the
11-times record FA Cup winners, 3-0 ahead and seemingly coasting
into the fourth round.
Rooney headed them in front after 10 minutes, two minutes
before City captain Kompany was controversially sent off for a
challenge on Nani when he appeared to make fair contact with the
ball, although referee Chris Foy ruled he had slid into the
tackle with his feet off the ground.
Danny Welbeck scored with an acrobatic volley on the turn
after 30 minutes to put United 2-0 ahead before Rooney made it
3-0 with another header, scoring on the rebound when Costel
Pantilimon initially saved his penalty.
But City, victors over United in last season's semi-final,
were in no mood to surrender meekly their grip on the trophy,
and stormed back after the break with Aleksandar Kolarov scoring
from a freekick after 48 minutes.
Midfielder Paul Scholes, who came out of retirement on
Sunday to rejoin United until the end of the season, featured as
a 59th minute substitute but his loose pass enabled City to
break for Sergio Aguero to make it 3-2 after 65 minutes and set
up a dramatic finale.
Rooney told ITV: "We knew it was going to be a difficult
game today. Obviously going 3-0 up, we maybe took our foot off
the gas a little bit, City got two goals and we had to make sure
we saw the game out which we managed to do so we are delighted."
Rooney dismissed any notion that he would be leaving the
club following newspaper reports on Saturday morning which
implied he had had a major falling out with manager Alex
Ferguson.
NOTHING TO PROVE
Asked if he had a point to prove, Rooney replied: "Not at
all: what's been in the press of late has been a load of
nonsense, because it's me, because it's Manchester United, it's
blown up out of context. There are no problems with me at this
club, I want to be at this club for a long time."
Rooney said the team were surprised when they realised
Scholes was in the squad.
"It was a bit of a shock to be honest, we didn't know until
we were in the dressing room. It's great. It gave everyone a
lift he's a fantastic player and he showed his quality when he
came on."
Ferguson was not overly pleased with his team's performance.
"I think we made them look better than they were," he said,
"We were very careless in the second half, but the problem was,
being 3-0 up at halftime, the players thought they were through
and took their foot off the pedal."
Beaten manager Roberto Mancini seemed the happier of the two
saying he was delighted with the character his side showed in
their second half fightback.
"I am disappointed with the result but I am very happy with
my players for their performance," Mancini told reporters.
"We defended very well in the second half, they did not have
a chance and we scored two goals. It is not easy to play with 10
players against United."
(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Justin Palmer/Alan
Baldwin)