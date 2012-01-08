(Updating with comments, details)
By Mike Collett
LONDON Jan 8 Liverpool will play
Manchester United and Queens Park Rangers face a potential tie
against Chelsea, in what would be a re-run of two matches at the
heart of recent racism rows in English soccer, after Sunday's FA
Cup fourth round draw.
The Liverpool-Manchester United Premier League game on
Oct.15 has hardly been out of the headlines since Manchester
United defender Patrice Evra accused Liverpool's Uruguayan
striker Luis Suarez of racially abusing him during the game.
Although Suarez denied the charge, the FA found him guilty,
banned him for eight matches and fined him 40,000 pounds
($61,000).
He will still be serving his suspension when the match is
played at Anfield on the weekend of Jan.28-29, but will be
available to play against United in the return Premier League
match at Old Trafford on Feb.11
The draw bringing Liverpool and United together also comes
two days after a 20-year-old Liverpool man was arrested and
charged with alleged racist abuse towards Oldham Athletic's Tom
Adeyemi during Liverpool's 5-1 third round win on Friday.
Sunday's draw also raised the possibility of a quick
re-match between Chelsea and Queens Park Rangers, provided QPR
win their replay against League One (third tier) Milton Keynes
Dons.
Emotions have run high between the clubs since they met at
Loftus Road on Oct. 23 when Chelsea skipper John Terry was
alleged to have racially insulted QPR defender Anton Ferdinand.
Terry has strenuously denied the allegations, but has been
charged by the Government's prosecution service and will appear
in court to face the charge on Feb.1, three or four days after
their possible cup meeting with QPR.
WARNOCK SACKED
United knocked out holders Manchester City on Sunday after
winning a thrilling third round tie 3-2 after being 3-0 ahead at
halftime.
Apart from the controversy surrounding the Liverpool game,
they now face another tough match against one of the Premier
League's top teams.
United, who have won the FA Cup a record 11 times, have
beaten Liverpool twice in the final itself in 1977 and 1996 but
Liverpool won their last meeting in the competition, a 1-0
victory in the fourth round in 2006.
United striker Wayne Rooney, who scored twice in the victory
over City and started his career at Everton, was relishing the
trip to Anfield.
He said on Twitter: "What a draw for (the) next round.
Another big game. Can't wait for it already."
United's former Liverpool striker Michael Owen said: "And
people talk about United always getting lucky cup draws! It
couldn't get much tougher. What a game to look forward to."
Chelsea, who won the FA Cup three times in four seasons
between 2007 and 2010, lost their League match 1-0 against QPR
on Oct. 23 but QPR's form has slumped significantly since then
and Chelsea will be favourites to advance.
If they do face QPR, a different manager will be in the home
dugout after the west Londoners sacked manager Neil Warnock on
Sunday following their slide down the table.
Tottenham Hotspur, eight times FA Cup winners and the
highest ranked team left in the FA Cup behind United, make the
short trip to Championship (second division) Watford.
Arsenal, whose last trophy came when they won their 10th FA
Cup in 2005, will be at home to seven-time winners Aston Villa
if they beat Championship side Leeds United at the Emirates on
Monday night.
There could be as many as six all-Premier League matches
with Everton hosting Fulham, West Bromwich Albion playing
Norwich City and Arsenal playing Villa.
Swindon Town, the League One (third division) team who
knocked out Premier League Wigan Athletic on Saturday, will
travel to meet the winners of the all-Championship replay
between Nottingham Forest and Leicester City.
There will also be an intriguing North East derby between a
Sunderland side, rejuvenated by new coach Martin O'Neill, and
Championship promotion candidates Middlesbrough.
One team from League One will definitely make it into the
fifth round (last 16) after Stevenage Borough were drawn against
Notts County.
(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Pritha Sarkar/Alan
Baldwin)