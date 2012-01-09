Soccer-Benitez says he is committed to Newcastle
LONDON, Feb 3 Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez assured fans he was not about to walk away after media reports suggested he was frustrated by the club's lack of signings in the transfer window.
LONDON Jan 9 Thierry Henry came off the bench to score the winner on his Arsenal return as the north London side beat Championship (second division) Leeds United 1-0 in the FA Cup third round at the Emirates stadium on Monday.
The 34-year-old Frenchman, on a short-term loan from Major League Soccer club New York Red Bulls almost five years after leaving the Premier League club, ignited a rather flat game when he came on in the 68th minute to a rapturous reception.
Ten minutes later he slid the ball home and rushed over to hug manager Arsene Wenger while the stadium erupted to celebrate Arsenal's record scorer notching his 227th goal for the club he played for from 1999 to 2007.
Arsenal will host Aston Villa in the next round.
(Writing by Sonia Oxley; Editing by; To query or comment on this story email: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
LONDON, Feb 3 Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez assured fans he was not about to walk away after media reports suggested he was frustrated by the club's lack of signings in the transfer window.
Feb 3 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has a big future with the club despite being dropped to the bench in recent weeks, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.
Feb 3 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has found it hard to forget his side's humiliating 3-0 defeat at Arsenal in September and urged his player to make amends when the London rivals meet at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.