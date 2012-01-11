(Adds details, quotes)
LONDON Jan 11 Manchester City suffered a
third loss in four matches as Steven Gerrard earned Liverpool a
1-0 victory in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final at
the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.
Captain Gerrard, who has just returned from a long layoff
with a groin injury, clinically converted a 13th minute penalty
to put seven-times winners Liverpool in the driving seat for the
second leg at Anfield in a fortnight.
City, who were knocked out of the FA Cup by Manchester
United on Sunday, improved after the break following a woeful
first half but were still well short of the form that has
propelled them to the top of the Premier League.
"The first half we didn't play well because after six months
it can happen for the first time," City manager Roberto Mancini
told the BBC.
"It is clear that without three or four players it's more
difficult but in the end we didn't deserve to lose the game. We
played poorly in the first half but the result is not right. The
right result was a draw."
The winners of the semi-final will face either Crystal
Palace or Cardiff City, both of the Championship (second
division), in the Wembley final. Palace take a 1-0 lead to Wales
for their second leg.
City, with captain Vincent Kompany suspended after his red
card in the 3-2 home defeat by United, powerhouse Yaya Toure on
international duty and playmaker David Silva injured, never got
going as Liverpool dominated early on.
Keeper Joe Hart had to make two fine saves in the opening
minutes, once from Gerrard and then from a deflected Stewart
Downing effort, but he was beaten from the spot when Gerrard
drilled his shot low into the corner after Stefan Savic's clumsy
tackle on Daniel Agger in the penalty area.
Mancini was clearly unhappy with what he was witnessing and
he substituted a disgruntled Mario Balotelli before the break,
the Italian striker with his trademark mohican strutting down
the tunnel after being replaced by Samir Nasri.
The home side, who beat Liverpool 3-0 in the Premier League
last week after a surprise defeat by Sunderland on New Year's
Day, enjoyed long spells of possession after the break but
rarely opened up a massed Liverpool defence.
Sergio Aguero had a chance to equalise when he latched on to
a careless back pass by Martin Kelly but was kept out by the
alert Liverpool keeper Pepe Reina.
Micah Richards then forced a fine save from Reina with a
close-range header but Liverpool held out and are now favourites
to reach the final of the League Cup for an 11th time.
"We wanted to come here and get a clean sheet and a goal
which we did but we know there is no way this tie is over,"
Gerrard said. "We will have a very tough match in two weeks time
so the job is half done."
"It's games like this I've missed," England midfielder
Gerrard, who has suffered a frustrating 12 months largely on the
sidelines, added.
