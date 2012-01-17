Soccer-Wenger to decide on Arsenal future within two months
Feb 17 Arsene Wenger said he will decide whether to extend his 20-year spell at Arsenal in March or April but that whatever he decides he will be managing a team next season.
MANCHESTER, England Jan 17 Danny Gabbidon headed in the winner as Queens Park Rangers weathered a spirited performance from third tier MK Dons to win 1-0 on Tuesday and set up an FA Cup fourth round meeting with fellow Premier League side Chelsea.
The MK Dons had tested their top-flight hosts throughout the game, enjoying most of the chances, but they paid the price of some bad misses when Gabbidon powered home from a Shaun Wright-Phillips corner in the 73rd minute.
In another third round replay, Bolton Wanderers put aside their Premier League woes to beat League Two (fourth tier) Macclesfield Town 2-0.
Bolton, second from bottom in the Premier League, took a first-minute lead through captain Kevin Davies before midfielder Martin Petrov doubled the score in the 26th minute. They will meet Swansea City in the next round.
In an all-Championship (second division) replay, Jermaine Beckford scored a hat-trick as Leicester City swept aside Nottingham Forest 4-0 to book a fourth-round encounter with League Two (fourth division) Swindon Town.
There was another hat-trick and an even more comprehensive scoreline for Millwall with the Championship hosts hammering fourth tier Dagenham & Redbridge 5-0 thanks to Darius Henderson's treble and two goals from Harry Kane.
Millwall will host Championship leaders Southampton in the fourth round.
Feb 17 Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is impressed how well Jordon Ibe has coped with the pressure of being the club's record signing and the forward's determination to improve his all-round game.
Feb 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English FA Cup 5th Round matches on Friday 5th Round Saturday, February 18 (GMT) Burnley v Lincoln City(V) (1230) Huddersfield Town(II) v Manchester City (1500) Middlesbrough v Oxford United(III) (1500) Millwall(III) v Leicester City (1500) Wolverhampton Wanderers(II) v Chelsea (1730) 5th Round Sunday, February 19 (GMT) Fulham(II) v Tottenham Hotspur