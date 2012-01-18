LONDON Jan 18 Second-tier side Birmingham
City knocked Premier League Wolverhampton Wanderers out of the
FA Cup on Wednesday after Wade Elliott broke the deadlock 16
minutes from the end of the third round replay to secure a 1-0
away win.
Elliott hit the post after latching on to a cross from the
right but made no mistake when he converted the rebound from
close range while lying on the ground.
City will now travel to third division Sheffield United for
their fourth-round match.
In Wednesday's other replay, minor league Wrexham took
second division Brighton and Hove Albion to penalties after
extra time ended 1-1 at the Racecourse Ground in north Wales.
Brighton, managed by former Uruguayan international Gus
Poyet, won the penalty shootout 5-4. They play at home to
Premier League Newcastle United in the fourth round.
