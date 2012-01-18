LONDON Jan 18 Second-tier side Birmingham City knocked Premier League Wolverhampton Wanderers out of the FA Cup on Wednesday after Wade Elliott broke the deadlock 16 minutes from the end of the third round replay to secure a 1-0 away win.

Elliott hit the post after latching on to a cross from the right but made no mistake when he converted the rebound from close range while lying on the ground.

City will now travel to third division Sheffield United for their fourth-round match.

In Wednesday's other replay, minor league Wrexham took second division Brighton and Hove Albion to penalties after extra time ended 1-1 at the Racecourse Ground in north Wales.

Brighton, managed by former Uruguayan international Gus Poyet, won the penalty shootout 5-4. They play at home to Premier League Newcastle United in the fourth round. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Mark Meadows)