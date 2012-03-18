* Torres scores first goal since October
* Chelsea ease into FA Cup semi-finals
By Ed Osmond
LONDON, March 18 Fernando Torres scored his
first goal since October to help Chelsea crush Leicester City
5-2 and Liverpool beat Stoke City 2-1 to reach the FA Cup
semi-finals on Sunday.
The 50 million-pound ($79 million) Spanish striker scuffed a
shot into the net after 67 minutes and he struck again with a
deft late header as Chelsea's revival continued under caretaker
manager Roberto Di Matteo.
"I needed those goals, in the last month the team is much
better than before," man-of-the-match Torres told ESPN. "I have
been playing well but not scoring goals. We are creating more
chances than before and we are much better defensively."
Defender Gary Cahill headed Chelsea's first goal before
revealing a t-shirt with "Pray for Muamba" written on it, a
reference to his former Bolton Wanderers team mate Fabrice
Muamba who collapsed during the FA Cup tie against Tottenham
Hotspur on Saturday and remains critically ill in hospital.
Torres set up the second for Salomon Kalou to put Chelsea
firmly in control and the Spaniard's first goal in 25 matches
effectively sent the London club into the last four before the
match ended in a flurry of action.
Leicester pulled one back through Jermaine Beckford, Torres
neatly glanced in a corner, Ben Marshall's superb 25-metre shot
flew past Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech and Torres set up his
side's fifth for Raul Meireles in stoppage time.
"The whole club, the team and the supporters were happy. He
works hard and you get rewarded when you work hard in life," Di
Matteo told reporters.
"Hopefully his confidence is going to be very, very high
now... not only is he a very good player but he's a good guy as
well.
"We've overcome every hurdle so far. I haven't had time to
enjoy it because the games are coming so fast."
SUBLIME FINISH
Liverpool opened the scoring against Stoke at Anfield after
23 minutes thanks to a sublime finish from Luis Suarez, the
Uruguayan striker stroking the ball into the corner of the net
from 20 metres.
Last season's FA Cup runners-up struck back quickly,
however, former Liverpool forward Peter Crouch nodding in the
equaliser following the award of a controversial corner to the
away team.
Liverpool, who won the League Cup last month, dominated
possession after halftime and they got their reward after 57
minutes when winger Stewart Downing ran across two Stoke
defenders in the penalty area before drilling a firm shot past
goalkeeper Thomas Sorensen.
"Stoke are a tough physical side and Tony Pulis had them
wound up because it was very big game for both sides today,"
Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard said.
"It was even-stevens in the first half but in the second
half we took over and controlled the game. Stewie took his goal
fantastically well and off we go to Wembley again."
Everton drew 1-1 with Sunderland on Saturday and the game
between Tottenham and Bolton was abandoned before halftime with
the score at 1-1 after Muamba collapsed on the pitch.
Chelsea will play Spurs or Bolton in one semi-final at
Wembley and Liverpool face the winners of the Sunderland v
Everton replay.
