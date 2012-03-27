(Adds details and quotes)
* Tottenham beat Bolton 3-1, play Chelsea next
* Everton win 2-0 at Sunderland, will meet Liverpool
LONDON, March 27 Tottenham Hotspur scored three
late goals to beat Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday and set up an FA
Cup semi-final against Chelsea, after replaying the game that
was abandoned when midfielder Fabrice Muamba suffered a cardiac
arrest on the pitch.
With Bolton's Muamba watching on television from his
hospital bed, according to media reports, Spurs triumphed 3-1 to
book an April 15 date with Chelsea at Wembley Stadium.
Everton will meet local rivals Liverpool in the other
semi-final after beating Sunderland 2-0 in their quarter-final
replay.
There was applause around White Hart Lane before kickoff in
honour of Muamba and the medical staff who helped the stricken
player 10 days ago.
Players from both teams warmed up wearing T-shirts with the
slogan 'Uniting for Fabrice'. The 23-year-old Muamba remains in
intensive care in the London Chest Hospital.
Spurs dominated the opening exchanges with opposition
goalkeeper Adam Bogdan in inspired form until a late flurry of
goal action sent the London club through.
New Zealander Ryan Nelsen rose at the back post to head home
Rafael Van der Vaart's corner on 74 minutes, then Gareth Bale
slotted home the second goal two minutes later from just inside
the area.
Although Kevin Davies pulled one back for Bolton as the game
approached injury time, substitute Louis Saha wrapped up the
victory with a curling shot from 20 metres, much to the delight
of Spurs manager Harry Redknapp.
"We couldn't have played any better than we did tonight,"
Redknapp told reporters. "I said at halftime if we keep playing
the way we are the goals will come. It was never in doubt we
would go on and win the game."
COOL FINISH
Everton, held to a 1-1 draw by Sunderland at Goodison Park
10 days ago, went through thanks to a cool Nikica Jelavic finish
in the first half and David Vaughan's own goal on 57 minutes at
the Stadium of Light.
Jelavic, bought from Scottish club Rangers in January, was
praised by team mate Tim Cahill.
"He has changed a lot of our games," the Australian
midfielder told ESPN. "It doesn't matter if he misses, we care
about each other a lot and we've got each others' backs.
"It's about time we produced something like this. It was all
about us today."
Sunderland pressed for an equaliser but the wind went from
their sails when Vaughan, who had been on the pitch for four
minutes, inexplicably put the ball into his own net as a tame
Jelavic shot crept towards the goalline.
Everton and Liverpool will meet at Wembley on April 14.
Redknapp said the outcome of the cup was impossible to
predict.
"You wouldn't like to pick a winner," he said. "Everton and
Liverpool are both capable of winning the cup. Chelsea have gone
to Benfica tonight and won in the Champions League. It is wide
open really."
(Writing by Tom Pilcher, additional reporting by Ken Ferris,
editing Clare Fallon)
Twitter: @PilcherReuters
Please double-click on the newslink:
for more English soccer stories