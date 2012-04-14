(Adds Soccer tag to headline)
By Mike Collett
LONDON, April 14 Liverpool striker Andy Carroll
headed an 87th minute winner to secure a 2-1 victory over
Merseyside rivals Everton in an error-strewn FA Cup semi-final
at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.
The scrappy win after they conceded an early goal puts
Liverpool into next month's final where they will play either
Tottenham Hotspur or Chelsea who meet on Sunday.
Liverpool recovered with a 62nd minute equaliser from Luis
Suarez before Carroll's late header after Everton deservedly led
through a 24th minute strike from Nikica Jelavic.
The first two goals came from defensive mistakes as Croatia
forward Jelavic profited from a mix-up between Jamie Carragher
and Daniel Agger who failed to clear a loose ball.
Liverpool's Uruguayan striker Suarez struck after Everton's
Sylvain Distin underhit a backpass into his path. That mistake
by the Frenchman changed the course of the match.
Liverpool, who had played poorly until then, gradually took
control of the game after Suarez's goal and in the end just
about deserved to reach their first FA Cup final since 2006.
The game looked to be heading into extra time when
substitute Seamus Coleman needlessly fouled Liverpool skipper
Steven Gerrard to concede a free-kick wide on the left.
Liverpool substitute Craig Bellamy, who had only been on the
pitch for a few minutes, whipped in a perfect ball which Carroll
headed past the despairing dive of keeper Tim Howard.
DEFENSIVE MIX-UP
Everton, who had been more inventive in the opening stages,
went ahead following a terrible mix-up between Carragher and
Agger on the edge of the penalty area.
The defenders failed to deal with a bouncing ball, each one
leaving it to the other, before Carragher, attempting to clear,
slipped and kicked the ball straight at Tim Cahill's chest.
The loose ball bounced to Jelavic who took his chance
brilliantly, firing low past stand-in keeper Brad Jones for his
sixth goal in his 11th appearance since joining for a bargain
5.5 million pounds ($8.74 million)from Rangers in January.
Liverpool had plenty of possession for the rest of the half
and, with Gerrard driving them forward, were far from a beaten
force but they failed to trouble Howard and generally lacked
ideas and inspiration until Distin gifted them the equaliser.
The weekend marked the 23rd anniversary of the Hillsborough
disaster when 96 Liverpool fans died at the semi-final against
Nottingham Forest on April 15, 1989 and the afternoon began with
a perfectly observed minute's silence from both sets of fans.
The two sides had not met at Wembley since the 1989 final,
which took place five weeks after the tragedy. Liverpool won
that game 3-2, their second FA Cup final victory over Everton in
four seasons following a 3-1 win in the 1986 final.
Everton were the in-form team going into Saturday's match
but Liverpool managed to maintain their FA Cup superiority
having not lost to their rivals in a semi-final in three
meetings since their last defeat to them at this stage in 1906.
Kenny Dalglish's Liverpool side, after beating Cardiff City
in the League Cup final in February, now have the chance to
claim a cup double by winning the FA Cup final on May 5.
