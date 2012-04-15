LONDON, April 15 Chelsea reached the FA Cup
final for the 11th time with a comprehensive, if controversial,
5-1 thrashing of London rivals Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley on
Sunday.
Goals by Didier Drogba and Juan Mata either side of halftime
put Chelsea in command before Gareth Bale replied for Spurs but
Ramires, Frank Lampard and Florent Malouda struck again for the
Blues who will meet Liverpool in the final next month.
Mata's goal in the 49th minute proved the major talking
point as his shot appeared to have been blocked before crossing
the line only for referee Martin Atkinson to award the goal.
In the end the decision did not prove decisive as Chelsea
ran out easy winners to give themselves a boost before hosting
Barcelona in the Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday.
Drogba had given Chelsea the lead just before halftime with
a thunderbolt shot and Mata's contentious effort put Chelsea in
charge.
Bale scored into an empty goal after Petr Cech had sent
Emmanuel Adebayor tumbling after 56 minutes to give Spurs hope.
However, Ramires dinked home a third for Chelsea after 77
minutes and Lampard's superb free kick had the Spurs fans
heading for the exits long before the end.
Malouda completed the rout in stoppage time.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Alison Wildey)