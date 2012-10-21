LONDON Oct 21 Portsmouth, who won the FA Cup in 2008 and were runners-up in 2010, will face Notts County in the first round of this season's competition following the draw made on Sunday.

Portsmouth have dropped two divisions and been close to extinction since their victory over Cardiff City as a Premier League club four years ago and will meet fellow League Two (third tier) rivals County, the oldest club in the League, whose one FA Cup final success came in 1894.

Coventry City, who won the FA Cup in 1987 and dropped into the third tier for the first time for 48 years this season, were drawn to play regional minnows Arlesey Town of the Southern League's premier division.

Former Champions League winner Edgar Davids, who inspired League Two's bottom club Barnet to their first league win of the season on Friday when they beat Northampton Town 4-0, is also likely to feature with his side drawn at home to League Two Oxford United.

The matches are due to be played on Nov. 3-4. Teams from the Premier League and Championship enter in January with the final at Wembley on May 11 next year. (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Clare Fallon)