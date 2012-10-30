(Corrects day in lead)

Oct 30 Arsenal remarkably came back from four goals down to move into the quarter-finals of the League Cup with a pulsating 7-5 win over Reading at the Madejski Stadium on Tuesday.

Reading, third from bottom in the Premier League, notched four goals in the opening 37 minutes thanks to Jason Roberts, Mikele Leigertwood, Noel Hunt and a Laurent Koscielny own goal.

Theo Walcott gave the Gunners hope just before the break and impressive substitute Olivier Giroud made it 4-2 on 64 minutes with a classy header.

Koscielny made up for his earlier error with another headed goal in the 89th minute before Walcott bundled the equaliser in from close range deep into injury time.

Arsenal thought their comeback was complete when the much maligned Marouane Chamakh, making his first start since January, drilled the ball home after 103 minutes before Pavel Pogrebnyak pulled Reading level with a header from six metres.

Then, just as the goalkeepers were preparing for a penalty shootout, Andrei Arshavin's shot was cleared off the line by a Reading boot and feel kindly for Walcott who gleefully scored his third goal of the night.

Chamakh added Arsenal's seventh goal just before the whistle.

Aston Villa needed a last-gasp goal by Christian Benteke to ease past third tier Swindon Town 3-2 after having thrown away a 2-0 lead in the last 12 minutes.

Southampton's woes continued with a 3-0 defeat at second tier Leeds United while Sunderland went down 1-0 to second tier Middlesbrough. (Reporting by Josh Reich; editing by Tony Jimenez)