LONDON Oct 31 Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers was humbled by former club Swansea City as the Welsh side won 3-1 away to knock out the holders in the English League Cup last 16 on Wednesday.

Chico grabbed the opener for Swansea in the 34th minute as Liverpool played a much changed side in the often maligned second English cup competition.

The weakened hosts went 2-0 down midway through the second half through Nathan Dyer before substitute Luis Suarez pulled one back and Jonathan de Guzman sealed Swansea's first ever League Cup quarter-final spot late on.

Norwich City will also be in the last eight after coming from behind to beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 at home. (Editing by Mark Meadows)