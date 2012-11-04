LONDON Nov 4 Stamford Bridge and The Oval, two famous London stadiums which operate in different sporting worlds, will be linked by a ribbon of history dating back 140 years on Wednesday.

While current FA Cup holders Chelsea play Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League at the Bridge, The Wanderers and Royal Engineers will be re-enacting the first FA Cup final of 1872 at its original home of The Oval in a game commemorating the birth of the world's oldest Cup competition.

The match at The Oval is in aid of charity and has been organised to celebrate the first final held at The Oval 140 years ago when Wanderers beat Royal Engineers 1-0 with a goal scored by Morton Peto Betts.

The Oval, a test cricket venue and the home of Surrey County Cricket club, staged 20 of the first 21 Cup Finals between 1872 and 1892 with The Wanderers winning all five they appeared in, until they disbanded in 1882. The club was resurrected six years ago, while Royal Engineers have run a soccer team unbroken from those times.

They do not play in a League as so many of them are on active service, as Jon Surtees of Surrey, who has helped organise the match, told Reuters.

"It was extremely difficult finding a date for the game because of their active service commitments. However, a date was found the match is being taken very seriously. The players will be playing in traditional kit from the 1870s, but under modern rules," he said.

"The Wanderers are being coached by Bobby Gould, who was Wimbledon's manager when they won the FA Cup in 1988 and the FA trophy that exists from those times will be presented to the winners."

The Oval staged an Aussie Rules game this weekend and has also been used for other sporting events. But, although it was once one of London's most important football ground, those days are long passed.

"We are still checking the records, but we think the last game of soccer played here was in January 1973 by Corinthian Casuals. But the goalposts are up again, and it should be a grand occasion," Surtees said.

The match will not only give the Engineers a chance of avenging the 1872 defeat, but also a 3-1 loss to Wanderers in 1878. They did have some Cup success of their own though, beating Old Etonians after a draw in 1875.

(Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by John Mehaffey)