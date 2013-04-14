LONDON, April 14 Goals from Samir Nasri and Sergio Aguero sent Manchester City into an FA Cup final against Wigan Athletic after they beat holders Chelsea 2-1 at Wembley on Sunday.

The 2011 winners will return on May 11 after they held off a strong fightback from a Chelsea side playing their sixth game in 16 days.

Frenchman Nasri gave City, who also beat Chelsea to win the season-opening Community Shield, a lead they more than deserved when he fired home after 35 minutes and Argentine Aguero headed a second two minutes into the second half.

Demba Ba's acrobatic volley on 65 minutes inspired a Chelsea revival but City held their nerve.

Premier League strugglers Wigan overcame Championship (second division) Millwall 2-0 at Wembley on Saturday in a match marred by fighting among the London club's supporters. (Reporting by Justin Palmer, editing by Ed Osmond)