LONDON Oct 30 Manchester City reached the quarter-finals of the League Cup after they finally broke down a resilient Newcastle United to win 2-0 after extra time on Wednesday, while Tottenham Hotspur needed penalties to beat Hull City.

City, who made 10 changes from the team that played Chelsea in the league on Sunday, were far from fluent but came through a testing encounter with goals from substitute Alvaro Negredo and Edin Dzeko in the first period of extra time.

Tottenham earned a late reprieve when Harry Kane made it 2-2 in extra time and then reached the last eight after Hull's Ahmed Elmohamady missed his penalty to hand Spurs an 8-7 win.

Gylfi Sigurdsson had put them ahead after 16 minutes with a rocket finish before a Brad Friedel own goal ensured the tie went to extra time.

Paul McShane put Hull, who lost 1-0 to Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday, ahead nine minutes into the additional period, but Kane levelled with a precise finish. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Alison Wildey)